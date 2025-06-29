MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the senator-judges in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte should “behave and speak” like judges.

Lacson said on Sunday the “public will observe the demeanor” of the 24 senator-judges during the trial.

This, he said, means being impartial, only speaking to clarify statements from the defense or prosecution, and not expressing their personal opinions on the case.

The House of Representatives transmitted the impeachment complaint against Duterte in the 19th Congress which will end noon of June 30.

Senate President Francis Escudero, who sits as the Impeachment Court presiding officer, believes that the trial can cross over in the 20th Congress which starts on July 1.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“We must always bear in mind that we are senator-judges, not members of the defense or prosecution team,” Lacson said in Filipino in a radio interview.

He said that the 1987 Constitution should be the guide of the senator-judges in the impeachment trial.

Lacson said the Constitution is clear that the impeachment trial must “forthwith” proceed, with senator-judges mandated to “try and decide” the case.

“Forthwith. That is what the Constitution mandates. Let’s not be confused by differing interpretations by different sectors. We should stick to the basics – ‘try and decide,’ so let’s try and decide,” he said.

“Senator-judges must behave and speak like judges. Judges ask clarificatory questions if the defense or prosecution does not give a clear reply. It is not the senator-judges’ job to express personal opinions on the case,” he said.

Lacson said the senator-judges should focus on the flow of the evidence and not be distracted by statements of various personalities.

“We should have the equivalent of blinders so we will not be distracted by comments on the issues in the trial. In the US, the jury is sequestered and has no contact with the outside world so they can focus on the evidence. That should be our attitude,” he said.

Lacson said that if the Senate Impeachment Court resolves the motion to dismiss and actually dismisses the impeachment case without the benefit of a trial, it may risk being overturned by the Supreme Court if the matter is brought there.

“At the very least, we take the risk of being overturned by the Supreme Court. Nakakahiya yan (That would be very embarrassing),” he said.