MANILA, Philippines—Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Luis “Joey” Uy, upholding its earlier resolution annulling his proclamation as representative of Manila’s 6th district. The decision reaffirmed that Uy is not a natural-born Filipino citizen, rendering him ineligible for the position. In a 12-page resolution issued on June 30, the En Banc ruled that Uy, whose citizenship was derived from his naturalized father, is at most a naturalized Filipino and thus constitutionally barred from holding office as a member of the House of Representatives. The Commission emphasized that his proclamation violated Section 6, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, which reserves congressional seats for natural-born citizens. The case stemmed from a petition filed by Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr., who argued that Uy’s Chinese parentage disqualified him. The Comelec’s Second Division ruled in Abante’s favor on June 18, 2025, declaring his proclamation void and naming Abante as the rightful winner. Uy contested the decision, claiming the petition was filed beyond the 25-day reglementary period. He also challenged the interpretation of citizenship laws. However, the En Banc dismissed these arguments.

The Comelec directed the Manila Board of Canvassers to reconvene and proclaim Abante as the duly elected representative.

