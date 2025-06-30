MANILA, Philippines— Sen. Bam Aquino on Monday filed 10 education-related measures as part of his pledge to address the country’s education crisis.

These include proposals to bridge the education-to-employment gap and strengthen the implementation of the Tertiary Education Subsidy under the Free College Law.

“We’re currently facing an education crisis that must be addressed urgently,” said Aquino, former chairman of the Senate Committee on Education.

“We hope these bills help address the situation and respond to other pressing needs of our education system, so every Filipino student can enjoy the quality education they rightfully deserve,” he said in a statement.

His priority measures include the proposed School-to-Employment Program (STEP) Act which aims to establish job placement offices in all public senior high schools, state universities and colleges, and local universities and colleges.

The bill seeks to create a National Industry-Academe Council and corresponding Local Industry-Academe Councils to address job-skills mismatch and promote decent employment.

Aquino said the proposed law “takes the next step in the fight for sure jobs for all. It envisions a future where every learner walks a clear, supported pathway from education into decent, meaningful work.”

He also filed a measure seeking to amend Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, to ensure that all 4Ps beneficiaries who complete SHS are accepted into higher education institutions recognized by the Commission on Higher Education.



