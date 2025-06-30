A MAJORITY of Filipinos approve of the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), the latest survey of OCTA Research showed.

Released on June 30, the poll showed that 57 percent of adult Filipinos support the country’s return to the jurisdiction of the ICC, while 37 percent disapproved. Six percent, meanwhile, are undecided.

Conducted from April 20 to 24, 2025, the survey also showed an overwhelming 85 percent of Filipinos are aware of the ICC, indicating a high level of interest in the foreign tribunal.

An exterior view of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands, March 11, 2025.

Only 13 percent of those asked said they are unaware of the ICC or what it is.

“Overall, the findings suggest a generally favorable national outlook toward rejoining the ICC. However, public opinion varies across regions and demographics, with significantly lower support in Mindanao and among certain age and socioeconomic groups,” OCTA Research said.Awareness of the ICC among Filipinos increased in the first quarter of the year following the arrest and detention of former president Rodrigo Duterte last March.

Through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and local authorities, Duterte was arrested and flown to the Netherlands to stand trial before the ICC for crimes against humanity in connection with his bloody war on drugs.

Across socioeconomic classes and age groups, support remains relatively consistent, with at least half of the respondents in each category in favor of the Philippines rejoining the ICC.

Opposition by class ranges from 34 percent to 42 percent with the highest levels in Class E.

The survey was based on the answers of 1,200 registered voters who participated in field interviews on current political, social and economic issues.

The poll has a margin of error of ±3 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.