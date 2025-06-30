THE low pressure area (LPA) off Quezon province is seen to develop into a tropical depression, the national weather bureau said before dawn Tuesday.

Estimated at 650 kilometers east of the municipality of Infanta, the LPA was, however, unlikely to intensify within the next 24 hours, weather specialist Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a briefing.

“But there is a medium chance that this LPA will become a tropical depression in the next few days,” Badrina said.

As it turns into a tropical depression, it will be codenamed ‘Bising,’ the second cyclone after ‘Auring’ that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the middle of June, Pagasa said.

In the meantime, Pagasa said the trough of LPA has been affecting Bicol region, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora and Quezon where scattered rains would prevail.

On the other hand, the effects of the southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat,’ would be experienced over Metro Manila, Visayas, MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.)

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, would likely have partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.



