MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday vowed his administration’s unwavering support to the Philippine Air Force (PAF), especially in its capacity building, to ensure it would continue keeping the nation’s skies safe.

Marcos made the promise during the PAF’s 78th anniversary celebration at its headquarters in Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

“While the people depend on you, you, in turn, can depend on this administration,” he said in Filipino. “Thank you for keeping us safe. You do all your work in the sky so that all of us here on the ground may live in peace and security. Let our resolve be focused and unshaken as we serve the Philippines and fly higher together.”

Established on July 1, 1947, the Air Force is hailed for its long-standing legacy of excellence, forged through decades of hard work, sacrifice, and patriotism.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that “hundreds of unidentified tracks have been monitored in our air defense zone and thousands of vessels near our waters have been kept under close watch by the Air Force.” “Insurgents have been tracked. Threats neutralized. Law enforcement operations supported—from capturing criminals and stopping smuggling operations that hamper the economy. When I stood before you last year, I said that the PAF is a steady partner in building peace and reaching those who live farthest from help,” he said.

“It meant taking off to the skies even when the weather was inclement; bringing supplies to typhoon-ravaged areas when help was needed; providing support to troops on the ground when morale was at its lowest. It meant showing up with consistency, competence, and integrity. You are all well-trained, highly capable, and most importantly, more than willing to protect the citizens of the Republic and the Republic itself. So, I say this with great pride: the Philippine Air Force is a force in its own right. It is credible, agile, essential to our country’s aerospace defense,” he added.



