(UPDATE) BEIJING on Tuesday banned former senator Francis Tolentino from entering its mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, for “his egregious conduct on China-related issues,” triggering a swift response from the Philippine government and the ex-legislator himself.

Tolentino said the sanctions were a badge of honor that underscored his commitment to the fight for the Philippines’ dignity and sovereignty.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the sanctions imposed on Tolentino were “not conducive” to improving bilateral ties between Manila and Beijing.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the sanctions on July 1, a day after Tolentino ended his term as senator.

“For some time, some anti-China politicians in the Philippines have adopted a series of malicious words and deeds on issues related to China for their own selfish interests, which have harmed China’s interests and undermined China-Philippines relations,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Tolentino pushed for the passage of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, which reinforced the country’s maritime territories and the right to resources from these areas. The bills were signed into law in November and were quickly condemned by Beijing, which claims virtually all of the South China Sea.

In his statement Tuesday, Tolentino addressed China’s action against him.

“I acknowledge the sanctions imposed on me by China for defending the rights, dignity, and sovereignty of the Filipino people in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“I have fought — and will continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation. I stand firmly with the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and our brave fishermen who depend on these waters for their livelihood,” he said.

“No foreign force can silence or diminish my determination to fight for Philippine sovereignty,” he added.

Tolentino, who lost his bid for reelection, was chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, where he led crucial inquiries that addressed China’s activities in the area.

These investigations unveiled financial transactions allegedly linked to troll farms funded by the Chinese Embassy in Manila aimed at disseminating false information and propaganda.

Additionally, Tolentino was instrumental in probing the discovery of underwater drones from China seized in various locations around the country.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada defended Tolentino.

“Since when has crafting legislation that asserts our sovereign rights been considered egregious conduct?” he asked.

Estrada urged the DFA to summon Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to “explain this unjust move and to formally convey our government’s strong displeasure over the imposition of sanctions.”

Estrada said Tolentino’s actions “were fully aligned with our democratic processes and legal frameworks.”

“China’s latest action, though within their prerogative, clearly undermines mutual respect and regional stability. Will they now impose the same sanctions on our president for signing into law Republic Act 120641, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and Republic Act 120651, the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act?” he said.

“For years, despite the Arbitral Ruling that favored our claims over portions of the West Philippine Sea, China has continued to bully, harass, and subject our maritime scientists, personnel, and fisherfolk to inhumane and provocative actions,” he said.

“It is appalling that efforts to defend our territorial claims are now being branded as ‘egregious conduct.’ China should be ashamed,” Estrada said.