MANILA, Philippines — Former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. was transferred back to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Annex 2 facility on Tuesday night after more than two weeks of medical confinement at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

Teves was discharged and returned to his cell at around 8:30 p.m., according to his lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio. He was accompanied by one of Topacio’s associates, Raphael Andrada, BJMP security personnel, and members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force during the transfer.

Topacio clarified that the delay in Teves’ return — originally expected before noon — was due to logistical and administrative issues, including the lack of proper transport and security coordination, and not because of objections from Teves or his medical team.

Teves had been admitted to PGH on June 18 following an emergency appendectomy. He was initially treated at another government hospital after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Despite his discharge, Teves continues to experience moderate abdominal pain and is requesting a follow-up check-up with his PGH doctors, to be conducted at the BJMP facility one week from now, Topacio said.

The former lawmaker earlier expressed gratitude to his doctors “for giving him the best of care” and welcomed his return to detention “to silence misguided and malicious critics,” according to a statement from his legal team.

Due to his medical condition, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 12 granted a request to defer his arraignment for one of his murder cases, rescheduling the hearing to July 14. His lawyers had said he was not physically fit to appear in court at the time.

Teves is facing multiple charges of murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder over the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and 10 others in March 2023. He also faces a separate case for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

He has refused to enter a plea in all his cases, prompting the courts to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf. The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated Teves and several associates as terrorists for their alleged involvement in a series of killings and harassment incidents in Negros Oriental.



