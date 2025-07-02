MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated Assistant Secretary Rafaelito Alejandro IV as officer-in-charge of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) following the appointment of former administrator Ariel Nepomuceno as commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Malacañang said Wednesday.

Alejandro, who is also the OCD’s deputy administrator for administration, will supervise the OCD until the President appoints Nepomuceno’s replacement.

Nepomuceno, who served as deputy commissioner of the BOC’s Enforcement Group and as an assistant commissioner of the bureau from 2013 to 2017, was appointed by the President as the Customs chief on June 30.

