MANILA, Philippines — Some 412 barangay or villages in Metro Manila and 252 others in Northern and Central Luzon are susceptible to rain-induced landslides and flooding this week, according to a geohazards advisory released by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) on Thursday.

Inforgraphics courtesy of DENR-MGB

DENR-MGB said the low pressure area (LPA) found 140 kilometers (km) east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan is strengthening the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing rains in Luzon.

Some areas in Metro Manila are predicted to have a 50 to 100-millimeter rainfall accumulation for the rest of the week. These include 117 villages in Manila, 114 in Quezon City, 92 in Caloocan, 33 in Valenzuela, 21 in Malabon, 18 in Navotas, 16 in Marikina, and a barangay in Pasig.

Floods of half a meter to one meter for one to three days may be expected in moderate flood susceptible areas, and one to two meters for more than three days in high susceptible areas. Floods of over two meters for more than three days may be expected in very high flood susceptible areas, which are also prone to flash floods.

Local government units are advised to monitor water levels, implement pre-emptive evacuation, and remove obstructions along river channels.

