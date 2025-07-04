The low pressure area (LPA) off the Babuyan Group of Islands has developed into Tropical Depression Bising, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Friday morning.

In its 3 a.m. report, Pagasa said that the eye of ‘Bising’ was estimated at 200 km west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving southwestward at 20 kph.

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the western portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Island and Dalupiri Island), and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Dumalneg).

Bising would continue moving slowly westward in the next 12 hours and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) today.Then, it would turn northeastward,” Pagasa said.

”Re-entry to the western boundary of the PAR is possible by Sunday (July 6). Its forecast track is highly uncertain and a possible southward shift resulting in hoisting of Wind Signal No. 2 over Batanes and Babuyan Islands is not ruled out,” it added.

Bising is seen to intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon or evening, and further intensification is possible when it passes over the waters south of Taiwan.

Bising is the second tropical cyclone to form inside the PAR this year. Pagasa expects two to three tropical cyclones to enter the PAR in July.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Islands would experience rains and gusty winds, while Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Batanes, and mainland Cagayan could expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to f Bising.

Meanwhile, the prevailing southwest monsoon would continue to affect Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Pagasa said.

Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Islands would have rains with gusty winds caused by Bising. Flooding or landslides could occur in areas experiencing moderate to heavy rains.