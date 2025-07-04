MANILA, Philippines — Three areas in Northern Luzon are under Signal No. 1 because of Tropical Depression “Bising”, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced early Friday.

As of 11 a.m., Signal No. 1 is up over the western portion of Babuyan Islands, the western portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Sur.

The weather bureau, according to its website, added that the southwest monsoon and the periphery of “Bising” will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

July 4: The rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, and Antique.

July 5: The rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, and Antique.

July 6: The rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, and Antique.

The storm’s eye was estimated on all available data at 220 kilometers northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving southwestward at 15 km per hour (kph), with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The weather bureau’s next bulletin for “Bising” is at 5 p.m.



