The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) kicks off the hosting of WorldSkills Asean Manila 2025 in Pasay City on July 4, 2025. Tesda Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez said the event would showcase the entire ecosystem of technical and vocational education to more Filipinos. WorldSkills Asean Manila is set to be held from August 26-28 at the World Trade Center. VIDEOS BY RED MENDOZA

