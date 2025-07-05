MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out around noon on Saturday in a residential area in Mandaluyong City amid heavy rain.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the blaze at Block 37, Barangay Addition Hills, behind the Nuebe de Pebrero Elementary School, was raised to the first alarm at 11:24 a.m., second at 11:33 a.m., and third at 11:40 a.m. The fire has since reached fourth alarm as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing, and no injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

