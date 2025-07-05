FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro toasted the 249th anniversary of US independence last week, highlighting the enduring treaty alliance between the Philippines and the United States.

“The last three years have opened new avenues for deeper and strategic collaboration, not only in the political, security, and defense sectors but also in trade, investments, and development,” Lazaro said in a celebration held at the Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City and attended by US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and Archbishop Charles John Brown, dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

Lazaro reflected on significant advances in the bilateral relationship, noting that key officials from both countries convened shortly after the onset of President Trump’s administration to reinforce ties in health, energy and transportation.

She expressed optimism over ongoing talks aimed at further cooperation, especially in maritime security, science and technology, and the digital economy.

A standout moment of the evening was the announcement of the Luzon Economic Corridor, a trilateral initiative involving the Philippines, the US and Japan.

The secretary disclosed recent funding plans for the construction of the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway project, designed to enhance connectivity and alleviate urban traffic congestion.

“We are eager to sustain the momentum in our bilateral relations,” Lazaro said, pointing to the robust engagement between the two nations.

She also recognized the United States’ role as a Comprehensive Strategic Partner to Asean, anticipating greater collaboration in maritime and counter-terrorism efforts as the Philippines prepares to take on the Asean chairmanship next year.

In her closing remarks, Lazaro acknowledged the significant contributions of the Filipino-American community, which she described as vital in enriching US society and reinforcing people-to-people connections.



