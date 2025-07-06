MANILA, Philippines — Five gates of the Ambuklao and Binga Dams in Benguet province were unlocked to release water, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Senior hydrologist Elmer Caringal said that as of 8 a.m. Sunday, three gates of Binga Dam were opened at 1.3 meters while two gates of Ambuklao Dam were opened at 0.8 meters.

Pagasa said Binga dam’s water level was measured at 574.45 meters. Its normal high water level or spilling level is 575 meters.

Ambuklao’s water level was 751.86 meters, near its spilling level of 752 meter.

Caringal said the weather agency has been closely monitoring major dams including the Angat Dam, the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila.

