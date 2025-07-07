TYPHOON Bising is back in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it is no longer directly affecting the country as it is expected to exit for the second time, probably Tuesday morning, the state-run weather agency Pagasa said before dawn Monday.

Bising was already far from Philippine landmass or was estimated at 385 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, weather specialist Daniel James Villamil from Pagasa said.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph, Bising is moving northeastward at 25kph, Villamil said.

He added that occasional and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ would continue to be experienced in most parts of the archipelago.

“The southwest monsoon, which is closely associated with the rainy season, would likely continue to affect most parts of the country over the next few days,” the Pagasa forecaster said.

As a result, flash floods or landslides would be possible due to the moderate to at times heavy rains and severe thunderstorms, the national weather bureau warned.



