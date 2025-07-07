MANILA, Philippines — Police investigators are looking into reports that not all of the missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts were buried in Taal Lake.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said they are checking information that the remains of some of the victims were disposed of in other areas.

“Based on our information, Taal Lake was not the only site where victims were dumped. We are looking into other places,” Torre told reporters in a press briefing at Camp Crame Monday.

He said they also received information that some victims were burned before being buried.

Whistleblower Julie Patidongan alias Totoy had claimed that the bodies of the victims were buried in Taal Lake.

Torre said that authorities are prepared to scour Taal Lake to search for the victims’ remains. He vowed to leave no stone unturned and exhaust all means to find the remains of the missing cockfighters.

“It’s challenging, but we will do it. Let’s see how far we can go with our efforts. We’ll see if our divers can do the job. If not, we will try some other means,” the PNP chief said.



