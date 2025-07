MANILA, Philippines — Two individuals were rushed to hospital following an explosion at a firearms manufacturing company in Barangay Fortune, Marikina City on Monday, police said.

Marikina Police chief PCol. Geoffrey Fernandez said the explosion inside the Armscor Global Defense Inc. happened at 2:43 pm.

Responders from the Philippine National Police K-9 Unit, Explosive Ordnance Division, and Bureau of Fire Protection are on the scene conducting an investigation and ensuring public safety.

