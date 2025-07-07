AS the 20th House of Representatives nears the election of its leader, Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco has emerged as a dark horse, with insiders pointing to his combination of executive and legislative experience, regional representation, and professional grounding in finance.

Frasco, the husband of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, is on his third and final consecutive term as the representative of Cebu’s 5th district.

He was educated and raised in the United States, where he earned a degree in finance and accounting, and served as a multinational corporation’s internal auditor.

“His private sector experience, particularly in financial controls and accountability, may prove invaluable to the Marcos administration’s preparations for the 2026 national budget and the strategic direction of its final years in office,” one insider said.

Frasco has been in public service for over 18 years, with nine years as Liloan mayor from 2007 before he was elected to the post of vice mayor in 2016.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He was then appointed as commissioner of the Cebu Port Authority, which paved the way for the Liloan Port’s construction.

“Known for his no-nonsense leadership style and effective governance, Frasco has built a reputation for delivering results, particularly in the sectors of education and health care,” the insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

As a lawmaker, he authored and pushed for legislation expanding access to public higher education.

He pushed for the establishment of campuses for the Cebu Normal University and Cebu Technological University in underserved places in his district.

His health care initiatives include the construction and funding of the Liloan’s Children’s Hospital, improvements of district hospitals, improvements in medical assistance programs, and a consistent push for health infrastructure in geographically isolated communities.

Insiders also point to Frasco’s strong regional roots, which they said offer the rare potential for unification.

Fluent in Bisaya, born and raised in Cebu, and with maternal ties to Misamis Oriental in Mindanao, Frasco is in a unique position to bridge regional divides that have long defined Philippine politics, they said.

His ability to connect with both Visayas and Mindanao constituencies may be crucial in rallying grassroots support for a more inclusive and cooperative Congress.

“Despite not hailing from a traditional political family, nor being seen as part of the typical power centers in Manila, Duke Frasco’s quiet competence and people-centric approach have steadily earned the respect of colleagues,” an insider said.

“Whether or not he seeks the speakership, Frasco’s name is now in the mix — and in a time of political uncertainty, the dark horse may just be what the country needs,” he added.

The 20th House is expected to elect its leader on July 28, the day it will open session.

Last June 24, reacting to speculation, Frasco said he had not made a decision to run for the post of speaker of the House of Representatives.

He also said he had not offered himself for the position.

On June 9, Frasco spoke about his decision to not sign the manifesto supporting Martin Romualdez as speaker for the 20th Congress.

Romualdez served as the speaker of the 19th House and has been reelected to the post of congressional representative of Leyte’s 1st district.

Frasco said that his decision was “not about creating further division.”

“I simply believe the House of Representatives can, and must, do better. We should be a partner in building the country up, not a platform for further discord. At this critical time in our nation, I believe we need leadership in the House that unites rather than divides,” he said.