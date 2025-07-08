MANILA, Philippines — Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. was proclaimed on Tuesday as the district’s representative for the 20th Congress.

A statement said that after his proclamation, he “called for unity and service in the face of the challenges confronted by” families in the district.

In a ruling issued last June 30, the Comelec en banc denied the motion for reconsideration of Joey Uy. The Comelec en banc affirmed the Comelec Second Division ruling declaring Abante the district’s elected representative. The Comelec en banc directed Manila’s board of canvassers to proclaim Abante. The Comelec issued on July 7 the certificate of finality and entry of judgment.

“With this chapter behind us, we can now focus on what truly matters: the welfare of the people of the Sixth District of Manila,” said Abante on Tuesday.

