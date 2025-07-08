MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian “to convey the Philippines’ concern” over China’s imposition of sanctions against former senator Francis Tolentino, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Citing a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the sanctions were “inconsistent with the norm of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states.”

“The Department reminded the Ambassador that as a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression. In the Philippines adherence to the constitutional separation of powers among the three branches of government, it is the mandate of Senators and other elected officials to inquire on the matter of national and public interests,” Castro said during a press briefing.

“The Department remains committed to addressing differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and looks forward to continued constructive engagement with China to promote mutual understanding,” she added.

