(UPDATE) THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over Beijing’s imposition of sanctions against former senator Francis Tolentino, who has been vocal in defending the country’s maritime claims, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Citing a DFA statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said China’s sanctions against Tolentino were “inconsistent with the norm of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states.”

“The department reminded the ambassador that as a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression. In the Philippines adherence to the constitutional separation of powers among the three branches of government, it is the mandate of senators and other elected officials to inquire on the matter of national and public interests,” Castro said during a press briefing.

“The department remains committed to addressing differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and looks forward to continued constructive engagement with China to promote mutual understanding,” she added.

Reacting to the DFA summons, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said Tolentino’s “malicious smear” against China would backfire and harm Philippine interests.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“The ambassador notified the DFA of the Philippines of China’s decision to impose sanctions on former senator Francis Tolentino,” the embassy said in a statement.

Huang echoed China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs’ earlier statement that Beijing decided to impose sanctions on Tolentino for his “egregious conduct on China-related issues.”

“It should be noted that such sanctions fall purely within China’s legal prerogative, and there are consequences for hurting China’s interests,” the embassy said.

China imposed sanctions against Tolentino by banning him from entering its mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao for his “egregious conduct” on China-related issues.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China was “firmly resolved” to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

The ministry also called out “a handful of anti-China politicians in the Philippines” who have made “malicious remarks and moves” detrimental to China’s interests and the relationship between the Philippines and China.

Tolentino said he supports the DFA’s decision to summon Huang to explain the sanctions imposed on him by the Chinese government.

“No foreign power can intimidate or diminish the dignity of a free and sovereign Filipino nation,” Tolentino said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This action of China is not only an affront to Philippine sovereignty, but also to the dignity of every Filipino who stands for our national interest — especially in upholding our rightful claims in the West Philippine Sea under international law, including the 2016 Arbitral Award and Unclos (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea),” he said.

“If raising concerns about Chinese maritime aggression and reported acts of espionage against Philippine institutions results in foreign retaliation, it only highlights the need for greater vigilance and unity in defending our democratic values and territorial integrity,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino pushed for the passage of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, which reinforced the country’s maritime territories and the right to resources from these areas.

The bills were signed into law in November and were quickly condemned by Beijing, which claims virtually all of the South China Sea.

Tolentino, who lost his bid for reelection, was chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, where he led crucial inquiries that addressed China’s activities in the area.

These investigations unveiled financial transactions allegedly linked to troll farms funded by the Chinese Embassy in Manila aimed at disseminating false information and propaganda.

Additionally, Tolentino was instrumental in probing the discovery of underwater drones from China seized in various locations around the country.

The DFA summoned Huang on Friday and conveyed to him its concern over China’s sanctions.

“While the imposition of such sanctions falls within China’s legal prerogative, the imposition of punitive measures against democratically elected officials for their official acts is inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states,” it said in a statement.

The department also reminded the ambassador that elected officials have a responsibility to inquire into issues concerning national and public interests.

Relations between China and the Philippines have soured under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over a longstanding dispute in the South China Sea.

Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the South China Sea have spiked in recent years, sparking concern that the United States — Manila’s longtime treaty ally — may get drawn in a major conflict.

Washington lays no claims in the busy waters, a key global trade route, but has warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

A 2016 ruling by an international tribunal voided Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region, saying they have no basis in international law, but China refuses to recognize the decision.