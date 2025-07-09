MANILA, Philippines – Former Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth Castelo has been appointed as the new spokesman of the Office of the Vice President.

Castelo said that she needed “no convincing” as she wanted to help the Office of the Vice President.

“My marching order from her is to be forthright with the Office of the Vice President’s programs and projects,” Castelo said, referring to Vice President Sara Duterte.

Prior to Castelo’s appointment, the OVP had lawyers Michael Poa and Reynold Munsayac as spokesmen.

