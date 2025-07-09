THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Tuesday expressed concern over what it described as a troubling delay by the Senate in addressing the impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a pastoral letter issued following the CBCP’s plenary assembly in Anda, Bohol, the bishops said they were disturbed by the Senate’s inaction on the matter.

“We are disturbed by the delay in the Senate in executing the constitutional demand for the impeachment process of the vice president,” the CBCP said.

They also emphasized that the impeachment — if pursued with integrity — is a legitimate avenue to uphold transparency and accountability in public office.

Even as the bishops stressed the importance of the trial, a key ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, said he intended to question the jurisdiction of the 20th Congress to proceed with the impeachment process, given the changes in the legislature’s composition.

Dela Rosa, who failed to get the impeachment case dismissed during the 19th Congress, said he planned to bring up the question of jurisdiction in the plenary after the 20th Congress opens on July 28.

In June, the CBCP called on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional mandate on impeachment cases with integrity, impartiality and a commitment to truth.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David reminded senators that their role in addressing impeachment cases is a “solemn mandate” and not a matter of political discretion.

The CBCP also called on the Filipino faithful to reject moral indifference and take an active role in national discourse.

“We call our faithful to combat moral indifference, listen to all sides with openness and foster a culture of engaged citizenship rooted in our Christian faith,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, Dela Rosa announced that the Duterte bloc, now known as Duter7, has pledged its support for Senate President Francis Escudero, who has been widely criticized for delaying the impeachment trial.

Dela Rosa confirmed that he has signed a resolution backing Escudero’s leadership, signaling a unified stance among the group. While he expressed uncertainty about the commitment of fellow Duter7 member Sen. Imee Marcos, Dela Rosa stated that the bloc is generally inclined to support Escudero’s continuation as Senate president.

Duter7 comprises Senators Dela Rosa, Marcos, Bong Go, Rodante Marcoleta, Robinhood Padilla, Camille Villar and Mark Villar.