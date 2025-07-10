(UPDATE) TALISAY, Batangas — The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the recovery of what appears to be burnt human remains from Taal Lake during a technical site assessment conducted on Thursday.

In an official statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the discovery was made by a team from the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, while conducting what was initially planned as a routine preliminary inspection.

“A white sack was visibly identified and recovered from the lakebed,” the DOJ said. “It contained what appears to be burned human remains.” Remulla emphasized that the discovery, while significant, must be approached with care and scientific rigor. Authorities are now moving to confirm the nature and origin of the remains.

A white sack of what appears to contain burned human remains is recovered from Taal Lake during a technical site assessment conducted by a team from the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard on July 10, 2025. The discovery was made before the actual operation to find the remains of thez missing sabungeros who were allegedly dumped off Talisay in Batangas. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The DOJ outlined the next steps in the investigation: first, to formally certify whether the remains are human through forensic examination, and second, to conduct DNA testing to check for any matches with families of individuals who have been reported missing.

“This discovery could represent a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation,” Remulla said. “While we proceed with caution and diligence, it offers renewed hope that we are closer to uncovering the truth and securing justice for the families of the missing.” The DOJ did not confirm whether the bones were related to the case of missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, but said authorities were not ruling out any possibilities as they await results from the forensic tests.

Before the discovery was made, Justice Assistant Secretary and department spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the technical site assessment marked the first official effort to locate the remains of the sabungeros who disappeared in 2021, following new leads provided by a key witness and corroborated by other informants.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Clavano told reporters. “We are not yet conducting dive operations.

MAPPING OPERATIONS Philippine Coast Guard personnel test the waters in Taal Lake in Talisay, Batangas, on July 10, 2025, as they prepare to search for the remains of cockfighting enthusiasts believed t o have been dumped in the lake. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN

“Today’s mission is to assess the water conditions — its depth, clarity, and currents — so we can determine how to proceed with the actual search.” Initial reports estimate the target area to be about 30 meters deep. The government aims to map the lake bed using sonar and remotely operated vehicles, as the murky freshwater limits the visibility of divers.“This area was not identified by just one witness. Several credible informants have come forward to corroborate the location,” Clavano said.

“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.” Clavano said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard, which is deploying its divers and specialized equipment for the operation. Discussions are also ongoing with the Philippine Air Force to expedite the transport of technical assets needed for the underwater mapping.

Taal Lake spans over 230 square kilometers, making it crucial to narrow down the search area. Clavano said the current assessment aimed to help officials focus on a smaller, more precise location for a possible retrieval operation.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct an ocular inspection ahead of the search for the missing cockfighting enthusiasts in Taal Lake in Talisay, Batangas, on July 10, 2025. Also present during the operation were the Department of Justice, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Philippine Navy. PHOTOS BY RENE H. DILAN

“What we want is a focused, targeted search,” Clavano said. “Taal Lake covers over 200 square kilometers, so we’re concentrating on a specific area based on the most credible information we’ve received.” Clavano said that while they could not guarantee success, the government believed the effort was worthwhile given the strength of the information received.

When asked about the possible condition of the bodies after four years underwater, Clavano said they would rely on the Coast Guard’s expertise, particularly in dealing with remains from maritime tragedies.

He noted that since Taal was a freshwater lake, there was cautious optimism from some experts that retrieval might still be possible, as decomposition rates differ significantly from saltwater environments.

“This is the first time we are dealing with a case where the victims have been missing for four years, but we are being advised by experts on what to expect and look for,” he said.

The DOJ official added that the government was now “all in” on the case after years of stalled investigations and that more informants have come forward since a key witness surfaced earlier this year.

“This is one of the biggest leads we’ve had,” Clavano said. “But it’s not the only one — and we won’t stop here.” “Right now, we’re working to explain what the investigation needs,” he added.

“Our goal is to map the lake bed — to determine its actual depth and the curvatures of the bottom. That would help us understand the terrain, especially because the water is very murky.” “Until we’re certain whether or not there are human remains, we won’t stop,” Clavano said. “Our focus is to either find them or be absolutely sure that they are not here.” For now, operations will remain focused in the vicinity of Laurel, Batangas, based on the most credible leads.

Dive operations are limited to daytime due to safety concerns. “It’s difficult at night,” he said. “We begin at sunrise, but we must make sure the area is secure before each dive, especially when the waves are strong.” Commo. Geronimo Tuvilla, commander of the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog, echoed the need for caution, saying that rough waters could endanger divers and their platforms. “We coordinate closely with the Philippine Air Force and prioritize safety above all else,” he said.

Tuvilla confirmed that the divers involved in the operation come from specialized units, including tactical divers. He emphasized that all efforts are being carried out with safety as the top priority.

“We owe it to the families of the missing. We are doing everything we can,” Tuvilla said.

Clavano stressed that the search will continue until authorities can confirm — one way or another — whether human remains are in the area.

“Until we have a concrete picture — until we find something or exhaust all leads — we will not stop,” he said.

The families of missing sabungeros welcomed the start of the government’s search for the remains of their loved ones in Taal Lake.

“We thank the Lord God. Finally, all branches of the government are helping to recover the bodies, if they really are in Taal Lake,” said Cha Lasco, speaking in Filipino. “We are hoping some bodies will still be recovered.” Lasco is the sister of Ricardo Lasco, an online cockfighting (e-sabong) master agent who was taken from his home in San Pablo City, Laguna, in August 2021.

Lasco and other families of the missing sabungeros trooped to the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday.

Lasco also said she and the other sabungeros’ relatives were open to joining the search if invited.

She said they went to the CIDG to give affidavits for their complaints against the people possibly involved in the disappearance of their family members.

While she did not give further details about her affidavit, Lasco said her complaint was distinct from the complaint previously filed by her brother’s partner.

Lasco said she and other relatives of the sabungeros met with Julie Patidongan, alias “Totoy,” on Wednesday.

“I asked the Lord for nothing but clarity. There’s a whistleblower now that knows about their disappearance. That may be the Lord’s answer so that we’d have clarity,” said Elma, a family member of a sabungero taken from the Manila Arena in January 2022 and who asked not to be identified by her real name for safety reasons.

Elma said she had intended to file a new complaint after her family member’s partner allegedly accepted a settlement.

Elma said she did not know who offered the settlement or how much the offer.

She said they last saw each other in June 2023.

Earlier, Clavano said “it is not absolutely necessary to find the body of the victim to prove the crime of murder.”

Clavano said they have asked the Japanese government for equipment to assist in the planned recovery of remains of the sabungeros purportedly dumped in Taal Lake in Batangas.

The DOJ earlier said the search for the bodies would be an interagency operation involving law enforcement agencies and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau. WITH PNA