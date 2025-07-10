MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said that newly-appointed spokesman Ruth Castelo would only discuss “the good news” and the accomplishments and announcements of her office.

“Her job is for the institution, is for the Office of the Vice President, It’s not political, It’s not for me. So that is why she will only bring good news, accomplishments, and announcements of the Office of the Vice President,” Duterte said during an interview with reporters and supporters at The Hague on Wednesday afternoon European time.

Duterte further added that they did not want to “besmirch” the reputation of the OVP.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview on radio dwLA-FM, Castelo said that she was not alluding to anyone, including current Palace press officer Clarissa Castro, on her statement that she would never be an “attack dog” to anyone, saying that her “peg” is to deliver the message directly and clearly regardless of whoever is criticizing the agency.

“And they accepted it kasi hindi rin nga ganun yung intento nila because ayaw naman rin nila ng kaaway (that is not their intent, they do not want enemies). And the instruction from the vice president herself was, hindi tayo offensive, hindi tayo mang-iinis or manggagalit ng tao, diretso lang, (we will not be offensive, we will not be annoying or inflammatory, we will just be direct), And I got it. I got the instructions very clearly,” Castelo said.

Castelo, a former trade and industry undersecretary, was named OVP spokesman on Wednesday.



