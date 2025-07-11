MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered additional sacks from the bottom of Taal Lake on Friday as it launched the first day of full-scale diving operations in the ongoing search for the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, who vanished nearly three years ago.

Authorities, however, have yet to confirm the contents.

Over 30 technical divers were deployed a day after the PCG and other authorities conducted an initial site assessment of areas identified as potential dumping sites.

The operation came following claims made by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan that the victims were killed and their bodies dumped in the lake.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), preliminary information suggests the sacks may have been weighted down with sandbags to ensure they sank to the lakebed.

Capt. Noemie Cayabyab, PCG spokesman,

confirmed that three teams began dives as early as 7:45 a.m. Friday, targeting high-probability areas.

During the technical survey on Thursday, authorities discovered a white sack containing what appeared to be burnt bones near the shoreline. The remains have been turned over to police for forensic examination to determine if they are human — and potentially linked to the missing sabungeros.



