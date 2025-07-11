MANILA, Philippines — A whistleblower in the case of the missing sabungeros challenged businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman and retired judge Felix Reyes to undergo lie detector tests regarding the disappearances of the 34 cockfighting enthusiasts.

Julie “Totoy” Patidongan dared the two as authorities recovered potential human remains in Taal Lake – the very location Patidongan claimed victims were dumped.

On Thursday, investigators discovered a sack containing what appeared to be burnt human bones during an initial search of Taal Lake. By Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard had deployed 30 tactical divers who spotted additional sacks underwater, though contents remain unconfirmed.

Patidongan claimed the discoveries, which have yet to undergo forensics examination, supposedly lent credence to his claims that the victims – who vanished between April 2021 and January 2022 – were kidnapped, killed and disposed of in the lake.

“Now Mr. Atong Ang knows I am not lying,” Patidongan said. He pointed to the physical evidence as validation of his allegations that Ang orchestrated the disappearances over alleged game-fixing in e-sabong operations.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ang, chairman of Pitmasters Live and Lucky 8 Starquest e-sabong platforms, previously denied involvement. Reyes also faces accusations from Patidongan of helping manipulate court cases – claims Reyes called “wild and baseless.”



