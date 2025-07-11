SEN. Pia Cayetano has voiced strong opposition to the appointment of Dave Gomez as head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), citing his long-standing connection with the tobacco industry.

Gomez’s last job was head of communications for Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. Inc., a firm partly owned by the Lucio Tan Group.

“A person in this position should have the independence to call out industries that act in ways harmful to our people,” Cayetano said in a statement.

Cayetano, who served as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography for nine years, emphasized that vested interests can compromise public health laws.

“We are duty-bound to protect the next generation! That begins with keeping our institutions free from the influence of industries that profit from harm,” she added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Gomez as the new PCO head, Malacañang announced Thursday.

Gomez spent 11 years in media before transitioning to advertising at Leo Burnett Manila and later serving in government as director general of the Philippine Information Agency.

Gomez, who used to cover Malacañang during the term of President Fidel Ramos, is the fifth PCO chief in just three years under the Marcos administration.

“Secretary Dave will ensure clear and truthful government messaging for every Filipino,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a press briefing.

