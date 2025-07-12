The southwest monsoon (habagat) would continue to prevail throughout the Philippines, bringing cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, state weather bureau Pagasa said in its early Saturday morning advisory.

Habagat will bring occasional rain showers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, Metro Manila, Mindanao, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Pangasinan, the rest of Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides occurring in areas experiencing moderate to heavy rains or severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said in its 3 a.m. Saturday weather advisory that the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is estimated to be at 1,925 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour (kph) near its center, and gustiness of up 80 kph, and was moving slowly on its west-northwest path.

