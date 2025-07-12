(UPDATE) LAUREL, Batangas — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered two more sacks believed to be linked to the disappearance of 34 missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, during a third dive in Taal Lake on Saturday, July 12, amid near-zero underwater visibility and worsening lake bed conditions.

The sacks, retrieved shortly after 2 p.m. southeast of the Alitagtag-Laurel bridge, were found weighed with stones and what appeared to be cement. These were turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and other law enforcement units for forensic analysis as part of the broader probe into the high-profile disappearance that has remained unsolved since 2021.

Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, commander of the PCG District Southern Tagalog, confirmed the discovery and said the newly recovered sacks differed from the three earlier ones, which were also found in the same area. “Technically, [they have the] same texture with the first three sacks, but the description is different. This is the only set so far with cement,” Tuvilla said in an interview at the dive site in Laurel.

INTENSIFIED SEARCH Philippine Coast Guard divers recover more sacks allegedly containing human bones during the second day of search operations in Taal Lake on July 12, 2025. PHOTO BY FRANCO JOSE C. BAROÑA

The operation began at 8 a.m. with divers deployed about 20 meters southeast from the area searched a day earlier. Tuvilla said underwater conditions had deteriorated significantly. “Visibility was extremely poor,” he said. “Yesterday, you could still see clearly before reaching the bottom. Today, it dropped to about 1 meter upon descent. Practically zero visibility once you’re at the lake bed.” With sight virtually useless, divers relied on tactile identification, slowly groping along the lake bed to locate suspicious objects. Upon encountering anything unusual, they placed buoys and flotation markers to guide investigators from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Bureau of Internal Affairs (BIA), who are required to be present during any actual retrievals.

“Markings are crucial,” Tuvilla said. “We use flotation devices and buoys to prevent divers from getting disoriented at the bottom and to relocate identified objects.” Each diver also used a reference line to ensure they could return to their entry point despite strong currents and limited visibility.Underwater cameras were deployed to assist in navigating the murky terrain, although footage clarity was severely affected by suspended sediment.

Tuvilla noted that the sacks recovered Saturday were significantly heavier than previous finds. “You saw in the footage how our personnel had to drag them using force because of the weight. We’re seeing embedded cement, stones, and mixed debris, possibly sand,” he said.

Divers also reportedly came across discarded feed sacks and footwear — such as rubber sandals and shoes — possibly connected to the victims. These items are undergoing further evaluation.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of five sacks have been recovered in the search zone. All are being processed separately under strict PCG and SOCO protocols. More areas have been flagged as “suspicious,” but Tuvilla said retrievals cannot proceed without proper coordination and the physical presence of investigative units.

“There are technicalities and safety considerations. Everything must be documented properly,” he said, reiterating that the Coast Guard’s actions are based strictly on instructions and intelligence from investigating agencies. The active search currently covers about 100 square meters of lake surface, with the dive plan constantly being refined based on terrain and new leads.

Despite the difficulties, Tuvilla reaffirmed the PCG’s commitment to supporting the investigation. “We will do everything we can to help ease the pain of the families of the missing. Your Coast Guard will not stop,” he said.

In response to the dangerous dive conditions, the PCG is set to deploy a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to further assist in the ongoing search. The ROV is currently aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), one of the Coast Guard’s most advanced multi-role response vessels, and is expected to arrive at the dive site by Sunday, July 13, or early next week.

PCG spokesman Capt. Noemie Cayabyab said the ROV will scan the lake bed, identify suspicious materials, and aid in recovery operations — minimizing the risks to technical divers. The ROV is equipped with floodlights and a manipulator arm capable of retrieving heavy underwater materials. It can operate at depths of up to 1,000 feet and will be controlled from a surface console with real-time video tracking.

Complementing the ROV, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones operated by the Coast Guard Aviation Force are conducting aerial reconnaissance around the lake. Cayabyab described the combined deployment of the ROV and UAVs as the PCG’s most comprehensive technological response yet in the years-long effort to locate the missing men.

The case took on renewed urgency after whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, also known as alias “Totoy,” claimed that businessman Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto were linked to the abduction and killing of the sabungeros — allegedly on orders of powerful individuals — and that their bodies had been dumped in Taal Lake.

Both Ang and Barretto have denied the allegations.

Despite the sensational claims and high-profile names involved, the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday clarified that its investigation is not personality-driven. Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez emphasized that the probe is grounded on scientific evidence and legal standards.

“This is not personality-oriented,” Vasquez said. “We are building a case based on strong evidence and scientific investigation. The process follows the case buildup rule, which requires prima facie evidence with a reasonable certainty of conviction — not just probable cause.” Vasquez acknowledged that the recent recoveries could mark a significant breakthrough in the nearly three-year-old case. He stressed, however, that authorities will follow where the evidence leads. “We need to determine who should really be held accountable for these disappearances,” he added.

Forensic teams have begun collecting DNA samples from families of the missing to compare with the suspected remains. DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano said testing to determine if the bones are human could take 24 to 48 hours. Sample collection began on Wednesday at the search site.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has not yet disclosed which forensic experts or institutions will conduct the full examination of the recovered materials.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lyndon Bruce of Laurel town on Saturday said the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts and reports that their bodies may have been dumped in Taal Lake have hurt the livelihood of local residents and the town’s tourism.

“Of course, the livelihood of our people are affected by the operations,” Bruce said in Filipino, referring to the full-scale diving and recovery efforts being conducted by the PCG and other national agencies.

Bruce said that while the local government continues to coordinate closely with national authorities, the case has already hurt fish trading and tourism in the lakeside town.

Before the case drew national attention, fish pen operators in Laurel supplied large volumes of fish to various markets daily. However, Bruce noted that ongoing media reports and speculation surrounding the alleged dumping of human remains into fish pens have alarmed suppliers and consumers alike.

“Now, our deliveries to fish ports in Metro Manila and Davao have been affected because of this,” Bruce said, adding that many tourists are also staying away from the town.

Despite these effects, Bruce said the municipal government is doing its part to support national government operations. He also confirmed that local fishermen have assisted the PCG since the search began in earnest this week.

Asked about rumors that certain fish pens had been rented out as dumping grounds, Bruce said the local government has yet to receive confirmation of such claims. Bruce said there are currently around 1,700 fish pens operating in Laurel, with about 2,000 individuals involved in the industry. “All of them are affected by this issue,” he said.

He emphasized that the local government is also taking steps to ensure Taal Lake does not become a dumping site again.