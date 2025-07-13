THE Philippines’ state weather agency Pagasa said Sunday that it is closely monitoring several cloud formations east of Mindanao that can possibly become a low pressure area (LPA) in the coming days.

Pagasa’s weather specialist Robert Badrina, meanwhile, said that the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ continues to prevail over most parts of the archipelago.

“In fact based on Pagasa’s data and analysis, this weather system would likely become more felt in the coming days where it would be expected to dump rains,” Badrina said.

Habagat would be bringing occasional rain showers over Palawan while Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and the rest of MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) would likely have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, Pagasa’s 5 a.m. advisory indicated.

On the other hand, Metro Manila and the rest of the country would be experiencing partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms within 24 hours due to the southwest monsoon.

Badrina said that Pagasa has also been monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm ‘Nari’ (international name) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

“It has not direct effect in the country and is on way to the direction of Japan,” the Pagasa forecaster said.



