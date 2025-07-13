MANILA, Philippines— The newly installed chapter commander of the Knights of Rizal – Anda Circle has sounded the alarm on what he described as an “all-time low” in nationalism, patriotism, and love of country among Filipino youth.

Dr. Michael Raymond Aragon issued a strong call to bring the younger generation back to the teachings and ideals of national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal.

Aragon, who took his oath of office during ceremonies at the Knights of Rizal International Headquarters in Intramuros over the weekend, said the organization must urgently address the waning sense of identity among the youth.

“Our national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal, correctly declared that our youth is the future of our motherland,” Aragon said in his inaugural speech. “Based on these immortal words, our chapter will focus on bringing forth real passion and true love for the Philippines through renewed programs and grassroots engagement, starting in the City of Manila.”

He warned of growing societal threats that can distort young minds, particularly through digital misinformation and ideological confusion, during “an era of digital dualities that can gaslight the minds and perceptions of young Filipinos.”

Aragon vowed to lead educational and training initiatives that would reawaken core Filipino values, rooted in Rizal’s teachings, and encourage the youth to become selfless and civic-minded.

He said that the organization’s motto, “Doing for the sake of others,” will guide their mission to mold young Filipinos into active nation-builders. Among their initial priorities is supporting health, nutrition, education, and legal assistance programs targeting marginalized youth, especially those in the streets and out of school.

He announced that the Anda Circle Chapter will participate in the First 1,000 Days of Life Program, a government initiative to address childhood malnutrition that is being championed by first lady Liza Araneta Marcos through her LAB for All campaign. Aragon linked this effort directly to nation-building, saying that addressing brain stunting in early childhood is essential in developing intelligent and patriotic citizens.

The group will also open Rizal Action Center at their Intramuros headquarters, where children will receive nutrition support and be taught reading, writing, and arithmetic. Aragon said the group will reach out to colleges and universities to offer workshops and training for teachers who wish to correctly teach Rizal’s philosophy and legacy. He emphasized the need to spark a national conversation through traditional and social media on how Rizal’s advocacies can serve as a roadmap to solving the country’s “social cancers.”

The Knights of Rizal, created through Republic Act 646 in 1951, is a civic and patriotic organization mandated by law to study and spread the teachings of Dr. Rizal and foster civic consciousness and love of country.

Also inducted into the Anda Circle Chapter were notable figures from the fields of medicine, telecommunications, and government. Among them was Dr. Benito P. Atienza, immediate past president of the Philippine Medical Association and current head of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations under the Professional Regulatory Commission; Dr. Donald Patrick L. Lim,president of DITO Telecommunity; and Nelson J. Celis, commissioner for Information and Communications Technology at the Commission on Elections.