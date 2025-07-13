MANILA, Philippines — More than half of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Philippine Senate, according to a Pulse Asia survey conducted nationwide in June 2025.

Pulse Asia said that 53 percent of those surveyed said they approved of the Senate’s performance, an eight-percentage point increase from 45 percent in March.

The improved approval ratings coincided with a surge in the productivity of the Senate in the 19th Congress, the pollster said.

The number of Filipinos undecided on how to rate the Senate’s performance dropped to 28 percent from 34 percent, while disapproval ratings dipped to 18 percent from 21 percent during the same period.

The hike in the Senate’s approval rating was across the board with the National Capital Region registering 64 percent; Visayas, 64 percent; and Mindanao, 52 percent, the survey showed.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Across social classes, Pulse Asia recorded increases in the approval ratings, from 37 percent to 46 percent among the Class ABC segment; 45 percent to 55 percent among Class D; and 46 percent to 54 percent among Class E.

The Senate, under President Francis Escudero, passed 216 proposed laws during the third regular session of the 19th Congress, almost triple the 73 laws passed in the first and second regular session combined.

The Senate also produced 96 bills for the approval of the President in the third session, more than four times the 23 measures produced in the first and second regular sessions.

Measures approved on third reading rose from 14 in the first two sessions to 42 in the last session of the 19th Congress, which adjourned sine die on June 11, 2025.

The first regular session of the 20th Congress will start on July 28.



