WITHOUT any weather disturbance in sight, the country is expected to have generally-fair weather over the next 24 hours except for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, the state weather agency said on Monday.

Weather specialist Daniel James Villamil of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a 5 a.m. briefing that the agency is closely monitoring cloud formations spotted east of the Visayas and Mindanao.

“But it still has a slim chance of developing into a low pressure area,” Villamil said.

Pagasa said the southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat’, has been the prevailing weather system as it is closely associated with the rainy season.

In particular, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, and Palawan would be experiencing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Habagat would also prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country where partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated downpours or thunderstorms would be likely within 24 hours, the state-run weather bureau said.



