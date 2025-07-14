The sacks recovered by divers in Taal Lake could be ordinary fish cage anchors and likely do not contain the remains of missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts, residents of the lakeside community said.

The Philippine Coast Guard retrieved sacks filled with heavy material during dive operations last week, sparking speculation that they could be connected to the disappearance of sabungeros. However, locals say the sacks are commonly used to stabilize tilapia cages, a staple of the area’s aquaculture industry.

“Those are just fish cage weights,” said Cristy Mendoza, a Laurel resident who has lived near the lake for decades. “Every cage has sacks filled with sand or gravel to keep them from drifting. What they found is normal here—it has nothing to do with the missing men.”

“If something was dumped there, it wouldn’t be where the cages are,” she said in Filipino.

The Coast Guard has not confirmed whether the sacks contain human remains. Still, the speculation has unsettled the community, with residents worried about the impact on their livelihood.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“Tilapia don’t eat people, they eat fish feed,” Mendoza said, frustrated by rumors linking the lake’s aquaculture to the case. “These stories hurt our businesses. We’ve already suffered enough.”

Authorities say search operations will continue, but locals hope the public will avoid jumping to conclusions. “Don’t believe everything you hear,” Mendoza urged. “This lake is our life. Don’t make it harder for us.”



