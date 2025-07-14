MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) on Monday said a Filipino who had been away for over a decade was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 upon returning from Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday, July 13.

The passenger, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) whose name was withheld, was flagged by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel after he presented his passport for clearance.

Immigration personnel found out that a warrant for his arrest was issued in 2014 for theft.

The passenger is now in the custody of the Pasay City Police Station.

On July 11, a 42-year-old OFW was arrested at the Iloilo International Airport for estafa.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The woman, a resident of Dumalag, Capiz, arrived from Singapore but was detected to have an active warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Capiz.

She was later escorted to the Ramon Memorial District Hospital for a routine medical examination and then transferred to the Cabatuan Municipal Police Station for booking and temporary custody.

In another incident, Aviation police said that on July 12, an attempt to smuggle P1.2 million to Hong Kong was foiled at the NAIA Terminal 3.

Screening officers of the Office for Transportation Security detected the stacks of money in the trolley bag of a 61-year-old passenger.

Customs examiners conducted a manual inspection of the undeclared cash in front of the sexagenarian traveler.



