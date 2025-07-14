MANILA, Philippines — Six Chinese and six Filipinos were arrested following the successful rescue operation of a Chinese businessman kidnapped for ransom in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

The victim’s cousin reported that the businessman was abducted on July 1 in Parañaque City.

The kidnappers demanded ransom from the victim’s family in China. The family sent an undisclosed amount via online transfer through a cryptocurrency account provided by the abductors.

The businessman was held for almost two weeks.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group Director Glicerio Cansilao said a rescue operation was conducted on July 13.

The alleged kidnappers were apprehended in various locations in Batangas, Pasay and Makati.

“The successful rescue of the victim is a result of the dedication and hard work of our men who work 24/7, rain or shine to ensure the safety of the victim regardless of nationality. The AKG will never allow these kidnappers to rule over the law,” Cansilao said.



