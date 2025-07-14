THE Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) on Monday said that efforts to apprehend wanted individuals continue in the country’s airports.

Aviation police said that a man who had been away from Manila for over a decade was held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 upon his return from Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, July 13.

The passenger, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) whose name was withheld, was flagged by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel after he presented his passport for clearance.

Immigration personnel found out that the OFW had an active arrest warrant for theft, issued in 2014.

The passenger is now in the custody of the Pasay City Police Station.

On July 11, a 42-year-old female OFW was arrested by the Avsegroup and the BI at the Iloilo International Airport for estafa.

The OFW, a resident of Dumalag, Capiz, arrived from Singapore. She had an active warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Capiz.

She was later escorted to the Ramon Memorial District Hospital for a routine medical examination before she was transferred to the Cabatuan Municipal Police Station for booking and temporary custody.

In another incident, Aviation police said that on July 12, an attempt to smuggle P1.2 million to Hong Kong was foiled at the NAIA Terminal 3.

Screening officers from the Office for Transportation Security detected an image that appeared to be stacks of money in the trolley bag of a 61-year-old passenger.



