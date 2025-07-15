MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the abolition of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs (OPAMPA), consistent with the streamlining and rightsizing policy of the administration.

The President, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, signed on July 11, 2025 Executive Order (EO) 89 scrapping the OPAMPA, which was under the administration of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

“It is imperative to revisit the need for a separate office in charge of military and police affairs within the OP (Office of the President), consistent with the streamlining and rightsizing policy of the Administration,” Marcos said in his order.

In accordance with their respective mandates, the President said the Office of the Executive Secretary, Department of National Defense, National Security Council, Philippine National Police, National Police Commission, and such other relevant agencies, “shall perform the duties and functions of OPAMPA, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.”

“All records, documents, resources, office spaces, and other properties in custody of or are being used by the OPAMPA shall be turned over to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Support Services and Auxiliaries, subject to existing laws, rules and,” he added.

The President accepted the courtesy resignation of then Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Roman Felix amid efforts to recalibrate his administration.



