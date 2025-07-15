MANILA, Philippines — The cloud formations being monitored earlier on Tuesday have developed into a low pressure area (LPA), now affecting areas in Bicol Region, Caraga and Eastern Visayas, the state-run weather agency said.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather disturbance was estimated some 1,040 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

It is also expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate in Bicol Region, Pagasa said.

The national weather bureau has yet to issue a follow-up advisory especially on the movement of LPA in the coming days.

At present, it said that the southwest monsoon or “habagat” remained the prevailing weather system, affecting most parts of the country.

