Parts of the Philippines are expected to have rains on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ and the low pressure area (LPA) off southeastern part of Luzon, the state-run weather agency Pagasa said.

In its early morning advisory, Pagasa said that the LPA has been forecast to intensify into a tropical depression within 24 hours and will have its domestic name ‘Crising.’

Pagasa’s weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz-Galicia said the LPA is already dumping rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

“Based on our [Pagasa] data and analysis, there was a big probability that the LPA would become a tropical depression and will be called Crising, the third [cyclone] to hit the country this year,” Dela Cruz-Galicia said.

In most other parts of the archipelago, the Pagasa forecaster said the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat,’ which is closely associated with the rainy season, would continue to prevail.

In particular, these areas including Metro Manila, would be experiencing occasional and scattered rains within the next 24 hours due to the prevailing weather system, Pagasa said.



