MANILA, Philippines — ‘”Preposterous” was how former president Rodrigo Duterte described his inclusion in the case of the missing cockfight aficionados, according to Vice President Sara Duterte.

It comes after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a press briefing that the case of the missing sabungeros was connected with the bloody war on drugs under the Duterte administration.

During an interview with supporters at The Hague, the vice president quoted her father as saying that the allegation was “preposterous.”

