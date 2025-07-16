MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said that she did not expect anything in the future state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the United States, calling it “hopeless.”

Marcos is scheduled to leave for the United States on July 20 to speak with US President Donald Trump to discuss the 20 percnt tariff that would be imposed by the United States on Philippine exports beginning August 1.





“That is hopeless,” Duterte said in Filipino when asked about her expectations for the visit during a meet and greet with supporters at The Hague in The Netherlands on Tuesday local time (Wednesday in Manila).

She also said that the government’s economic team should have resolved the tariffs as soon as Trump took over the White House as it was the American leader’s priority as President.

Speaking in Filipino, Duterte said there should be a core team from the President’s economic team that would dialoue with its US counterparts.