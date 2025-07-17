MANILA, Philippines — More provinces in Luzon have been placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Crising is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within the day, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said these areas include the southern portion of Batanes (Sabtang, Ivana, Uyugan, Mahatao and Basco), Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi, Bayombong, Solano, Ambaguio and Villaverde), the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan and Dipaculao), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Ilocos Norte.

Also under the same storm signal were the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Bantay, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Cabugao, San Juan, Sinait, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, Santo Domingo, San Vicente and Santa Catalina), and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga and Gigmoto).

Estimated some 520 kilometers (kms) east-northeast of Juban, Sorsogon or 470 kms east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, the tropical cyclone has maintained its strength while moving north-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, Pagasa said.

It may make landfall over mainland Cagayan on Friday or Saturday, Pagasa administrator Nathaniel Servando said.



