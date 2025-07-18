MANILA, Philippines — Gasoline and diesel prices are expected to increase anew next week due to global market developments and the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, according to local oil industry sources.

Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas said that diesel prices may go up between P0.70 and P0.90 per liter, and gasoline between P0.30 and 0.50 per liter, citing “positive global oil demand outlook in the second half of 2025, easing of trade tensions, depreciation of the Philippine peso and freight and premium levels remaining elevated” as reasons for the adjustments The estimates are based on the 4-day trading of Mean of Platts Singapore, the pricing basis of refined goods in Southeast Asia.

This week, gasoline prices increased by P0.70 per liter and diesel by P1.40 per liter.

