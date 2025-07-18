MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 4

Sen. Panfilo Lacson cited the importance of discussing the reason behind the delay during a plenary session. “Whatever the majority of the 24 senators decides, we should follow, but not without manifesting or explaining our votes, if some of us choose to,” Lacson said, highlighting the constitutional duty of senator-judges to deliberate on significant issues in the impeachment process.

Senator Vicente Sotto III expressed the need to start the trial as soon as possible, acknowledging considerable delays thus far. He suggested that maintaining a degree of separation in senators’ thoughts might be beneficial, emphasizing the importance of transparency in the public eye.

Senator Bam Aquino also voiced his readiness for the upcoming trial, reaffirming his commitment to a fair and transparent process. “We are ready to fulfill our duty and responsibility as a senator judge,” he posted on Facebook, noting consultations with legal experts to prepare for the trial. He assured that the evidence would be meticulously examined, stressing the need for openness throughout the impeachment proceedings.

As part of the preparations, Aquino shared images of himself fitting the robe designated for senator-judges during the trial. He reiterated the significance of adhering to constitutional mandates as the Senate approaches this critical juncture in Philippine governance.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, speaking at a recent event, noted an emerging consensus among senators to schedule the trial for August 4, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 4th State of the Nation Address on July 28.

Villanueva said that the first week of August will allow the Senate to finalize its internal organization, paving the way for both prosecution and defense teams to present their cases.



