MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the reorganization of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) as part of his administration’s efforts to achieve bureaucratic simplicity, economy, and efficiency, Malacañang said Friday.

The President reorganized the PLLO through the issuance of Executive Order (EO) 90 he signed, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, on July 16, 2025.

“It is imperative to reorganize the PLLO to streamline and rationalize its functions consistent with the rightsizing policy of the Administration towards bureaucratic coherence, and to enable the PLLO to more effectively and efficiently deliver the President’s legislative agenda for the country,” Marcos said in his order.

Under EO 90, the PLLO was transferred to the supervision and control of the Office of the Executive Secretary as one of the delivery units of the Office of the President Proper.

The PLLO will now be headed by an undersecretary who will be assisted by two assistant secretaries, one for the Senate and one for the House of Representatives.

Previously, the Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs was ranked as secretary and assisted by two undersecretaries.

The mandate of the Administrative, Financial, and Management Division of the PLLO shall be performed by the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration and the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Support Services and Auxiliaries.

The President also granted the Executive Secretary the authority to assess and evaluate the organizational structure, staffing patterns, and corresponding qualification standards for all positions in the PLLO.

Pending approval of the new organizational structure and staffing pattern, the PLLO and its existing personnel shall continue to operate and function under their existing mandates as prescribed by relevant laws, rules, and regulations.

EO 90, which was made public on Friday, takes effect immediately.