MANILA, Philippines — Heavy rains from from the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm “Crising” flooded parts of Metro Manila on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

As of 7 a.m., Maria Orosa corner Kalaw, Kalaw from Manila Doctors to Taft and V. Mapa westbound in Manila were reported to have gutter-deep waters but remained passable to all types of vehicles.

Flooding was also recorded along Padre Faura, Taft Avenue, España Boulevard, and President Quirino Avenue Extension near Paz Mendoza Guazon.

In Quezon City, floodwaters at the E. Rodriguez-Araneta intersection reached 13 inches, making the area unpassable to light vehicles, the MMDA said.

Eight-inch deep floods were also reported at the EDSA Shaw Tunnel northbound in Mandaluyong while the gutter-deep waters at the EDSA-Roxas northbound in Pasay had subsided, according to the MMDA.

